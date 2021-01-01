Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Huawei Nova 5T

Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (476K versus 365K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (504 against 435 nits)
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 21.6 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1756:1 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
435 nits
Nova 5T +16%
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme X3 SuperZoom +1%
84.7%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 700 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +31%
476833
Nova 5T
365233

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3 SuperZoom +9%
87.6 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 August 2019
Release date July 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Huawei Honor 20
3. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Xiaomi Mi 10
4. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish