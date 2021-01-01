Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 521K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (606 against 434 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 21.6 ms -
Contrast 1756:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
434 nits
Nova 9 +40%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X3 SuperZoom
84.7%
Nova 9 +6%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 700 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom
2573
Nova 9 +15%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X3 SuperZoom +11%
577896
Nova 9
521706
AnTuTu Results (102nd and 133rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 12
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +17%
14:06 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +10%
15:55 hr
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +25%
33:03 hr
Nova 9
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 September 2021
Release date July 2020 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

