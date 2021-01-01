Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.