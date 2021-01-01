Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.