Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 294K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 534 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Shows 22% longer battery life (126 vs 103 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (525 against 435 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|21.6 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1756:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +38%
735
534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +52%
2534
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
391326
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +71%
505310
294985
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Realme 7 +31%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
33:03 hr
Realme 7 +7%
35:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom is definitely a better buy.
