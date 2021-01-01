Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme 8 Pro

VS
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 344K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 555 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (116 vs 103 hours)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (626 against 432 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 114 Hz
Response time 21.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1756:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
432 nits
Realme 8 Pro +45%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 700 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X3 SuperZoom +68%
577794
Realme 8 Pro
344589
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X3 SuperZoom
14:06 hr
Realme 8 Pro +17%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X3 SuperZoom
15:55 hr
Realme 8 Pro +37%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3 SuperZoom
33:03 hr
Realme 8 Pro +6%
35:04 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3 SuperZoom +4%
88.2 dB
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 334 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

