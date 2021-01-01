Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 344K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 555 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Shows 13% longer battery life (116 vs 103 hours)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (626 against 432 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|114 Hz
|Response time
|21.6 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|1756:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +35%
749
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 SuperZoom +54%
2558
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X3 SuperZoom +68%
577794
344589
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:06 hr
Realme 8 Pro +17%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:55 hr
Realme 8 Pro +37%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
33:03 hr
Realme 8 Pro +6%
35:04 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (101st and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 334 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.
