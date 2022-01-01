Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 505K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 14% longer battery life (117 vs 103 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (612 against 436 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% - PWM Not detected - Response time 21.6 ms - Contrast 1756:1 - Max. Brightness Realme X3 SuperZoom 436 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +40% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X3 SuperZoom +1% 84.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 124 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 4 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Realme X3 SuperZoom 88.2 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced May 2020 February 2022 Release date July 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom.