Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Realme X3

Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
VS
Оппо Реалми X3
Oppo Realme X3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (494 against 435 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3 SuperZoom
vs
Realme X3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 21.6 ms -
Contrast 1756:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 SuperZoom
435 nits
Realme X3 +14%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 SuperZoom +9%
476833
Realme X3
438613
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (57th and 74th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2020 June 2020
Release date July 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (85.7%)
4 (14.3%)
Total votes: 28

