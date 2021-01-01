Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 vs Huawei Honor 10

Оппо Реалми X3
Oppo Realme X3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 223K)
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X3
504 nits
Honor 10 +2%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X3 +6%
84.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 700 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 +116%
759
Honor 10
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 +78%
2696
Honor 10
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 +104%
456465
Honor 10
223714
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (73rd and 216th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X3
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X3
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3
n/a
Honor 10
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2020 April 2018
Release date July 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

