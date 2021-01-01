Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.