Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.