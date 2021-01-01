Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Оппо Реалми X3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Oppo Realme X3
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (481K versus 165K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (496 against 422 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X3 +18%
496 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X3
84.7%
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 +119%
743
Honor 9X Lite
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 +96%
2625
Honor 9X Lite
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X3 +181%
388274
Honor 9X Lite
138311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 +192%
481765
Honor 9X Lite
165188

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Oppo Realme X3
2. Oppo Realme X2 and Realme X3
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 and Oppo Realme X3
4. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Realme X3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
8. Huawei P40 Lite and Honor 9X Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and 9X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish