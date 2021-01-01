Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (738 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 438K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 86.74%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X3
494 nits
OnePlus 7T +49%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X3
84.7%
OnePlus 7T +2%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 +2%
749
OnePlus 7T
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3
2651
OnePlus 7T +6%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3
438613
OnePlus 7T +10%
482492
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (74th and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X3
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X3
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X3
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X3
n/a
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.

