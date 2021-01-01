Oppo Realme X3 vs OnePlus 7T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (738 against 494 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 438K)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|86.74%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|357 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|627 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 +2%
749
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2651
OnePlus 7T +6%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
438613
OnePlus 7T +10%
482492
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (74th and 51st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OS size
|-
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X3.
