Oppo Realme X3 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Realme X3 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 159% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 499 nits)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 526K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X3 499 nits OnePlus 9RT +159% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X3 84.7% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660 GPU clock 700 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme X3 754 OnePlus 9RT +47% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme X3 2654 OnePlus 9RT +37% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme X3 526911 OnePlus 9RT +35% 713869 CPU 124140 174825 GPU 199742 292456 Memory 93305 116096 UX 111291 133482 Total score 526911 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme X3 n/a OnePlus 9RT 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5867 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (138th and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced June 2020 October 2021 Release date July 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.