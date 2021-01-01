Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.