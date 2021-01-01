Oppo Realme X3 vs Realme 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 277K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 561 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (580 against 494 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|90.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|123 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3 +34%
749
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 +47%
2651
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X3 +58%
438613
277664
AnTuTu Ranking (74th and 167th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
35:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.
