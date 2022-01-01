Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.