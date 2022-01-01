Oppo Realme X3 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme X3 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 402K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (612 against 497 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X3 497 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +23% 612 nits

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X3 +1% 84.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2960 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 700 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme X3 751 Realme 9 Pro Plus +987% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme X3 +14% 2650 Realme 9 Pro Plus 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme X3 402360 Realme 9 Pro Plus +26% 505899 CPU 72775 - GPU 186862 - Memory 66401 - UX 77074 - Total score 402360 505899 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced June 2020 February 2022 Release date July 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.