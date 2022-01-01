Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X3 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X3 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

Оппо Реалми X3
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Oppo Realme X3
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on June 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 402K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (612 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X3
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme X3
497 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus +23%
612 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X3 +1%
84.7%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 700 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X3
751
Realme 9 Pro Plus +987%
8166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X3 +14%
2650
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X3
402360
Realme 9 Pro Plus +26%
505899
CPU 72775 -
GPU 186862 -
Memory 66401 -
UX 77074 -
Total score 402360 505899
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced June 2020 February 2022
Release date July 2020 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M31 or Realme X3
2. Realme X2 or Realme X3
3. Poco X2 or Realme X3
4. Realme X3 SuperZoom or Realme X3
5. Realme 7 Pro or Realme X3
6. Nord 2 5G or Realme 9 Pro Plus
7. Realme GT Master Edition or Realme 9 Pro Plus
8. Realme GT Neo 2 or Realme 9 Pro Plus
9. Realme 9 Pro or Realme 9 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish