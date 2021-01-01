Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X50 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Оппо Реалми X50
Oppo Realme X50
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Oppo Realme X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 24, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (592 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 271K)
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 618 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 +23%
592 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme X50
83.9%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50
618
Honor 20 Pro +13%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50
1989
Honor 20 Pro +27%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50
271453
Honor 20 Pro +47%
399245

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X50
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X50
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X50
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X50
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
