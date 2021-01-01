Oppo Realme X50 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Oppo Realme X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 24, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (595 against 416 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 622 and 435 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|84.8%
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 +43%
622
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 +75%
1976
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
282538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
265782
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|May 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 362 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
