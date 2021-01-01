Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X50 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Oppo Realme X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 24, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (595 against 416 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 622 and 435 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 +43%
595 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X50
83.9%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 +43%
622
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 +75%
1976
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme X50
282538
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50
265782
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X50
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
