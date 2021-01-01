Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Oppo Realme X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 24, 2019, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.