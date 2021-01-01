Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Oppo Realme X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on December 24, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (592 against 432 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 618 and 543 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 +37%
592 nits
Realme X2
432 nits

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Green, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X50
83.9%
Realme X2
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 +14%
618
Realme X2
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 +15%
1989
Realme X2
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50 +6%
271453
Realme X2
255952
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (173rd and 187th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Realme UI
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X50
n/a
Realme X2
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X50
n/a
Realme X2
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X50
n/a
Realme X2
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X50
n/a
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.

