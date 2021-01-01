Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo Realme X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Comes with 1090 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 513K)
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 907 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.8 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 Pro
626 nits
iPhone 11 +2%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Realme X50 Pro +7%
84.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 Pro
907
iPhone 11 +44%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 Pro
3183
iPhone 11 +8%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50 Pro +15%
592073
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X50 Pro
13:40 hr
iPhone 11 +14%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X50 Pro
17:20 hr
iPhone 11 +7%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X50 Pro +28%
22:27 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (112th and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X50 Pro +5%
87.5 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

