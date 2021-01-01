Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 Pro vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo Realme X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (604K versus 369K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (647 against 513 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50 Pro
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% 99.9%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 Pro +26%
647 nits
Nova 5T
513 nits
Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Green, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X50 Pro +1%
84.9%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 Pro +31%
914
Nova 5T
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 Pro +30%
3267
Nova 5T
2513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50 Pro +64%
604096
Nova 5T
369127
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 29 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X50 Pro
13:40 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X50 Pro
17:20 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X50 Pro +8%
88.5 dB
Nova 5T
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2019
Release date July 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

