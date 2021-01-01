Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X50 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Оппо Реалми X50 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Oppo Realme X50 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo Realme X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 896 and 812 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (102 vs 90 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 Pro +1%
630 nits
Nord 2 5G
624 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Green, Red Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X50 Pro
84.9%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X50 Pro +10%
896
Nord 2 5G
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X50 Pro +14%
3177
Nord 2 5G
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X50 Pro
13:40 hr
Nord 2 5G +21%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X50 Pro +7%
17:20 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr
Nord 2 5G +10%
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2021
Release date July 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X50 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
2. Huawei P40 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
4. OnePlus 7T vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Oppo Realme GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Xiaomi Mi 11X vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
10. Oppo Realme X7 Max vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish