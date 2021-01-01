Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo Realme X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.