Oppo Realme X50 Pro vs GT Neo

Oppo Realme X50 Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo Realme X50 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on February 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (1188 against 627 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (626K versus 571K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X50 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 92.8% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme X50 Pro
627 nits
Realme GT Neo +89%
1188 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X50 Pro
84.9%
Realme GT Neo +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X50 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X50 Pro
571649
Realme GT Neo +10%
626257
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (57th and 36th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 587 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X50 Pro.

