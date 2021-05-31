Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 Max vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 Max vs Apple iPhone 11

Оппо Реалми X7 Max
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Oppo Realme X7 Max
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (110 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 525K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 974 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7 Max
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Dragontrail Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X7 Max
652 nits
iPhone 11
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7 Max +9%
85.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 Max and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 Max
974
iPhone 11 +37%
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 Max
2627
iPhone 11 +35%
3543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Max +17%
612231
iPhone 11
525343
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X7 Max
12:36 hr
iPhone 11 +24%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7 Max
16:48 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7 Max +114%
37:42 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (88th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7 Max
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2019
Release date June 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 341 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X7 Max. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
