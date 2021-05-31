Oppo Realme X7 Max vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 17% longer battery life (110 vs 94 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (612K versus 525K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 974 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
974
iPhone 11 +37%
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2627
iPhone 11 +35%
3543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
464297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Max +17%
612231
525343
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:36 hr
iPhone 11 +24%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:48 hr
iPhone 11 +12%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7 Max +114%
37:42 hr
17:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (88th and 119th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 341 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X7 Max. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.
