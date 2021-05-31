Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.