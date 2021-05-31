Oppo Realme X7 Max vs Realme 7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (604K versus 292K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (635 against 525 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Shows 15% longer battery life (126 vs 110 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 Max +80%
961
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 Max +55%
2597
1678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Max +107%
604062
292192
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (43rd and 228th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:36 hr
Realme 7 +48%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7 Max +13%
16:48 hr
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7 Max +6%
37:42 hr
35:38 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (89th and 37th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 341 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Max is definitely a better buy.
