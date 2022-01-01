Oppo Realme X7 Max vs GT Neo 2T VS Oppo Realme X7 Max Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (638 against 409 nits)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Dragontrail Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X7 Max +56% 638 nits Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X7 Max 85.9% Realme GT Neo 2T 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 October 2021 Release date June 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T.