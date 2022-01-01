Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 Max vs Realme GT Neo 2T – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 Max vs GT Neo 2T

Оппо Реалми X7 Max
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2Т
Oppo Realme X7 Max
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (638 against 409 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7 Max
vs
Realme GT Neo 2T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Dragontrail Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme X7 Max +56%
638 nits
Realme GT Neo 2T
409 nits

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 Max and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme X7 Max
670129
Realme GT Neo 2T +8%
724258
CPU 175884 198447
GPU 233693 239610
Memory 120363 128969
UX 145230 159361
Total score 670129 724258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4149 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14359 -
AnTuTu Android Rating (83rd and 48th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 50 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 October 2021
Release date June 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme X7 Max or Poco X3 Pro
2. Realme X7 Max or Realme 8 Pro
3. Realme X7 Max or OnePlus 9R
4. Realme X7 Max or Nord CE 5G
5. Realme X7 Max or Realme X50 Pro
6. Realme GT Neo 2T or Poco X3 Pro
7. Realme GT Neo 2T or Nord 2 5G
8. Realme GT Neo 2T or Mi 11 Lite
9. Realme GT Neo 2T or Realme GT Master Edition

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish