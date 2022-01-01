Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.