Oppo Realme X7 Max vs Realme GT2 VS Oppo Realme X7 Max Oppo Realme GT2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Realme X7 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on May 31, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max Reverse charging feature

Weighs 15.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1310 against 640 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1134 and 969 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme X7 Max Price Oppo Realme GT2 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Dragontrail Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme X7 Max 640 nits Realme GT2 +105% 1310 nits

Design and build Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme X7 Max 85.9% Realme GT2 85.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme X7 Max and Oppo Realme GT2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme X7 Max 969 Realme GT2 +17% 1134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme X7 Max 2634 Realme GT2 +25% 3305 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme X7 Max 674155 Realme GT2 n/a CPU 169985 - GPU 232667 - Memory 122533 - UX 146957 - Total score 674155 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme X7 Max 4145 Realme GT2 n/a Stability 77% - Graphics test 24 FPS - Graphics score 4145 - PCMark 3.0 score 14522 - Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2021 January 2022 Release date June 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X7 Max.