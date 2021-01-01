Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 Pro vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Realme X7 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Pro
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 95K)
  • Delivers 155% higher maximum brightness (1209 against 474 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.34% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7 Pro
vs
LG K40

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.2%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X7 Pro +155%
1209 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7 Pro +12%
85.8%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 Pro and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Pro +337%
416961
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 LG UX 7
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 65 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) No
Full charging time 0:45 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
