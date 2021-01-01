Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs LG K40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Realme X7 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Pro
- 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (416K versus 95K)
- Delivers 155% higher maximum brightness (1209 against 474 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 65W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.34% more screen real estate
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the LG K40
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
- Weighs 34 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|76.46%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|95.2%
|PWM
|-
|100 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1484:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|0.512 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
756
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3030
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Pro +337%
416961
95439
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|LG UX 7
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.7"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|10
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.518 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.579 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1