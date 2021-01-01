Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 Pro vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Оппо Реалми X7 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Oppo Realme X7 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Realme X7 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Pro
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (1184 against 598 nits)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (533K versus 315K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 741 and 630 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7 Pro
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X7 Pro +98%
1184 nits
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7 Pro +1%
85.8%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 0.512 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 Pro +18%
741
Nord CE 5G
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 Pro +65%
2942
Nord CE 5G
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 Pro +69%
533983
Nord CE 5G
315252
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (56th and 76th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
