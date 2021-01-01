Oppo Realme X7 vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 106K)
- Comes with 1280 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3020 mAh
- 46% higher pixel density (411 vs 282 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 65W fast charging
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.7"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 is definitely a better buy.
