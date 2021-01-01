Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 157K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.6% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
Honor 9X
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
Honor 9X +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 +76%
577
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 +23%
1672
Honor 9X
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 +107%
327385
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X7
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7
n/a
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2019
Release date September 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 is definitely a better buy.

