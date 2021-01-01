Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо Реалми X7
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo Realme X7
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 574 and 435 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
Note 10 Pro +3%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 +32%
574
Note 10 Pro
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 +49%
1681
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7
322979
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (100th and 83rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Oppo Realme X7
2. Oppo Realme X2 vs Oppo Realme X7
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7
4. Oppo Realme Q2 vs Oppo Realme X7
5. Oppo Realme X7 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XS Max vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
10. Oppo Realme C3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish