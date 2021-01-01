Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs OnePlus 9R – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 326K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7
vs
OnePlus 9R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 86.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus 9R
756 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
OnePlus 9R +5%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and OnePlus 9R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7
326745
OnePlus 9R +84%
601867
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (177th and 43rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Yes (100% in 39 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.

