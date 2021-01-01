Oppo Realme X7 vs OnePlus 9R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 326K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|86.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1267 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1667
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
326745
OnePlus 9R +84%
601867
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (177th and 43rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OxygenOS 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 35 min)
|Yes (100% in 39 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.7"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 500 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.
