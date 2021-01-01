Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 vs OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.6% 86.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus Nord
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
OnePlus Nord +5%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7
577
OnePlus Nord +4%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7
1672
OnePlus Nord +15%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 +4%
327385
OnePlus Nord
315384
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (123rd and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7
n/a
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.

