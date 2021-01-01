Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
624 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
Nord 2 5G +4%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7
576
Nord 2 5G +41%
812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7
1671
Nord 2 5G +67%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7
325119
Nord 2 5G
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme X7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme X7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme X7
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date September 2020 July 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

