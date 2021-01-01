Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme X7 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme X7 vs Oppo A52

Оппо Реалми X7
Oppo Realme X7
VS
Оппо А52
Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 175K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 314 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme X7
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Realme X7
n/a
Oppo A52
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme X7
82.6%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme X7 +85%
580
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme X7 +22%
1721
Oppo A52
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme X7 +87%
328015
Oppo A52
175044
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (132nd and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 35 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.7" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme X7
n/a
Oppo A52
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X7. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme X7 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Oppo Realme X7 vs Realme X2
3. Oppo Realme X7 vs Realme 7
4. Oppo Realme X7 vs Realme X50
5. Oppo Realme X7 vs Q2 Pro
6. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Oppo A52 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
10. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish