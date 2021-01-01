Oppo Realme X7 vs Realme X2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme X7 (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on September 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 255K)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|82.6%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1766 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (123rd and 187th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI
|OS size
|-
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 35 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|6784 x 4711
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.7"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X7. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X2.
