Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 213K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (517 against 444 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 404 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.1%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
444 nits
Honor 9X Pro +16%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 550 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Honor 9X Pro +46%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1490
Honor 9X Pro +28%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
213548
Honor 9X Pro +45%
309512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (213th and 143rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 10 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Honor 9X Pro +9%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT +21%
16:33 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Honor 9X Pro +8%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT +7%
88 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 July 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme XT. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Realme XT
2. Galaxy A51 or Realme XT
3. Mi 10 Lite or Realme XT
4. P40 Lite or Realme XT
5. Realme 5 Pro or Realme XT
6. Mi 9T or Honor 9X Pro
7. Galaxy A51 or Honor 9X Pro
8. Honor 9X or Honor 9X Pro
9. P40 Pro or Honor 9X Pro
10. Realme 5 Pro or Honor 9X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish