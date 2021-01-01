Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 213K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 404 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
444 nits
Nova 7 SE +1%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme XT +1%
84.7%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Nova 7 SE +57%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1490
Nova 7 SE +62%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
213548
Nova 7 SE +76%
376752
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (213th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT
88 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

