Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.