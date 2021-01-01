Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs Huawei P30

Оппо Реалми ХТ
VS
Хуавей П30
Oppo Realme XT
Huawei P30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (100 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 223K)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (626 against 439 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 401 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.6%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
439 nits
Huawei P30 +43%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
Huawei P30 +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
401
Huawei P30 +77%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1462
Huawei P30 +75%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme XT
185211
Huawei P30 +57%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
223024
Huawei P30 +68%
375060
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size 10 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Huawei P30 +4%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT +1%
16:33 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT +36%
30:53 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT +7%
88 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

