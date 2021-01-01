Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Oppo Realme XT
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 224K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 95% higher maximum brightness (869 against 445 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 97.8%
PWM 242 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
445 nits
9 Pro +95%
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
9 Pro +7%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 660
GPU clock 550 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
9 Pro +178%
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1468
9 Pro +148%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme XT
183186
9 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
224062
9 Pro +188%
644276
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 11
OS size 10 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
9 Pro +1%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT +22%
16:33 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
9 Pro +10%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 140°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme XT
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Realme XT
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Realme XT
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT +9%
88 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

