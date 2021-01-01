Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Оппо Реалми ХТ
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Oppo Realme XT
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (117 vs 100 hours)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 225K)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (598 against 439 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 91.6%
PWM 242 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
439 nits
Nord CE 5G +36%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Nord CE 5G +58%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1471
Nord CE 5G +22%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme XT
184170
Nord CE 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
225839
Nord CE 5G +40%
316174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 11
OS size 10 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Nord CE 5G +33%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Nord CE 5G +41%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Nord CE 5G +5%
32:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (116th and 16th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT
88 dB
Nord CE 5G +2%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
4. Oppo Realme XT or Huawei Nova 5T
5. Oppo Realme XT or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or OnePlus 9 Pro
8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or OnePlus 9
9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or OnePlus 9R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish