Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs OnePlus Nord N10

Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 213K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 404 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.2%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Realme XT +1%
444 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme XT +2%
84.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Nord N10 +50%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1463
Nord N10 +26%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
213668
Nord N10 +28%
273840
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (224th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 10 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Nord N10 +17%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT +8%
16:33 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT +4%
30:53 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT +6%
88 dB
Nord N10
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 October 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme XT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT
2. Galaxy A51 vs Realme XT
3. Mi 10 Lite vs Realme XT
4. P40 Lite vs Realme XT
5. Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT
6. Galaxy A51 vs Nord N10
7. Galaxy M51 vs Nord N10
8. Galaxy A71 vs Nord N10
9. OnePlus 7T vs Nord N10
10. Realme 7 Pro vs Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish