Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 188K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (622 against 450 nits)

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Realme XT
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 100%
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme XT
450 nits
Oppo A91 +38%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT +32%
404
Oppo A91
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT +2%
1503
Oppo A91
1468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT +18%
222052
Oppo A91
188205
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (219th and 264th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 6.1
OS size 10 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme XT
30:53 hr
Oppo A91
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT
88 dB
Oppo A91 +2%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme XT is definitely a better buy.

