Oppo Realme XT vs Realme X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|85.72%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (213th and 212th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3765 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (79th and 118th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 211 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme XT. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, design, and sound.
