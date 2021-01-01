Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme XT vs Realme X2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme XT vs Realme X2

Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT
VS
Оппо Реалми X2
Oppo Realme X2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme XT (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on September 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 213K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 404 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme XT
vs
Realme X2

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme XT +3%
444 nits
Realme X2
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.7 mm (6.25 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme XT
84.7%
Realme X2
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme XT and Oppo Realme X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 618
GPU clock 550 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1766 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme XT
404
Realme X2 +34%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme XT
1490
Realme X2 +16%
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme XT
213548
Realme X2 +20%
255952
AnTuTu Android Ranking (213th and 187th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Realme UI
OS size 10 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Realme X2 +8%
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme XT
16:33 hr
Realme X2 +30%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme XT +1%
30:53 hr
Realme X2
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6784 x 4711
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme XT +9%
88 dB
Realme X2
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme XT.

